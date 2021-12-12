Paige Spiranac Makes Her Draft Picks For The Steelers

Paige Spiranac reveals who she wants the Steelers to draft in the first round.

In Pittsburgh, the era of Ben Roethlisberger is likely to come to an end, and Paige Spiranac already has her pick for the Steelers’ next quarterback.

For a while now, Spiranac has seemed ready to take Big Ben’s place.

She advocated for one college star to be his successor during Pittsburgh’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

On Twitter, Spiranac asked, “Can we just draft Kenny Pickett already?”

Paige Spiranac Reveals Who She Wants Steelers To Draft

Paige Spiranac Reveals Who She Wants Steelers To Draft