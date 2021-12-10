Paige Spiranac Offers Her Opinion On The Golf Debate

Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer who is now a golf analyst, answered a long-standing question earlier this week.

Should a hole-in-one on a Par 3 course count as a hole-in-one on a regular course? Because it’s a Par 3 course, there are more chances to make a hole-in-one in a given round.

Paige Spiranac believes that a hole in one should be called a hole in one.

Mardy Fish, a former professional tennis player, took to Twitter with this specific question in order to get an answer.

“Yes,” replied Spiranac.

Paige Spiranac Weighs In On Controversial Golf Debate

Yes — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 9, 2021