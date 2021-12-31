Paige Spiranac Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Resignation

Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer who now works in sports media, grew up supporting the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers’ fans learned that this could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game this week, making it a memorable week for the team.

All signs point to this week’s game being Roethlisberger’s final home regular season game in Pittsburgh, according to Roethlisberger.

“I never speak in definites or guarantees; that’s not what I’ve ever done or who I am,” Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Thursday, according to NFLcom.

“However, when looking at the big picture, I believe all signs point to this being it.”

I know we still have a chance to get a playoff game there if things go our way and we take care of business and things have to happen during the regular season.

However, in the grand scheme of things, and in terms of regular seasons, all signs point to this being it.”

No one would be surprised if Big Ben came back for another year.

