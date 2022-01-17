Paige Spiranac’s Cowboys-Related Tweet Has Gone Viral

Paige Spiranac’s Cowboys Tweet Has Gone Viral

The 2021 season of the Dallas Cowboys came to an end on Sunday.

No. 1: Dallas

The No. 3 seed in the NFC was defeated by the No. 1 seed at home.

In the Wild Card round of the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers are a 6 seed.

In heartbreaking fashion, the Cowboys were defeated by the 49ers, 23-17.

Dallas had the ball late in the game and was attempting a Hail Mary!

Rather than throwing a deep ball, Dak Prescott ran the ball up the middle, attempting to get closer to the goal line.

Even though he was successful, the Cowboys were unable to run another play.

San Francisco has advanced to the Divisional Round, while Dallas has been eliminated from the playoffs.

Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer who now works in sports media, expressed her disappointment on Twitter.

