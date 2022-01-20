Paige VanZant and her husband Austin Vanderford are working on a sex tape… and the former UFC fighter isn’t ruling out sharing it with her fans.

The former UFC strawweight and women’s flyweight champion takes and posts racy photos of herself and her husband Vanderford to her members-only website on a regular basis.

And she recently made her legion of fans ecstatic at the prospect of seeing her in a candid Instagram Qandamp;A one day.

“Would I? We definitely already have,” VanZant said when asked if she and Vanderford would make an x-rated film.

However, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant quickly put an end to the tape’s chances of ever seeing the light of day.

“Would I ever sell it, share it, promote it? Mhmm, that’s a different story,” she said.

VanZant, 27, is currently competing in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, though her time there hasn’t gone as smoothly as she had hoped.

PVZ is 0-2 in the promotion after losses to Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich, a former UFC opponent.

And she recently admitted that her most recent loss had a significant impact on her mental health.

“I literally walked outside and cried in the parking lot by myself,” she said.

“Just about my mental state, I said some pretty terrible things to my husband.”

“I told him I didn’t want to live any longer, that this wasn’t for me, that life wasn’t for me.”

It was difficult.”

VanZant of the American Top Team currently does not have a fight scheduled.

Husband Vanderford, on the other hand, is gearing up for a shot at the Bellator middleweight title.

On February 25, in the main event of Bellator Dublin, the undefeated Gentleman will attempt to become the promotion’s 185-pound champion against MMA legend Gegard Mousasi.

