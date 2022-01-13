Paige VanZant has outsold OnlyFans stars Madelene Wright and Renee Gracie as the most successful athlete in selling sexy photos.

Paige VanZant has outsold OnlyFans stars Madelene Wright and Renee Gracie as the most successful athlete to sell sexy photos.

MANY athletes have used OnlyFans and other similar platforms to supplement their income, but Paige VanZant, an ex-UFC fighter, is by far the most successful.

Madelene Wright, a former Charlton actress, did the same, but her numbers pale in comparison to VanZant’s.

SunSport examines the most high-profile examples of athletes who have turned to OnlyFans or other similar platforms, as well as how they are faring.

VanZant, 27, does not have an OnlyFans account, but she does have her own fan page, PaigeFanZant.

It currently has 1.2 million likes and a subscription costs around £80 per year.

Following her success in the UFC, VanZant gained notoriety with a shoot for the Sports Illustrated swimwear issue.

She recently shared photos of herself after a wrestling match in a thong bikini.

When she was caught allegedly inhaling a balloon at a party and drinking champagne behind the wheel of a Range Rover, the ex-Charlton Women’s player was fired by the club.

Since then, she’s grown into a social media star, with over 15,000 likes on her OnlyFans account and many fans paying £24 per month for more premium content.

Her Instagram account has 261,000 followers.

Cambage, who was born in London, capitalized on her looks after winning bronze for Australia in basketball at the 2012 Olympics.

The Australian basketball authorities gave her a scolding, but she was always backed up by her peers.

“I was so scared to actually do it,” she told The Herald Sun.

“However, my friends and family pushed me and told me not to worry about what others thought – people will either love or hate you regardless.”

She now charges £4.42 to view her content after receiving over 9,000 likes.

Erica Fontaine, a 23-year-old American gymnast, has over 40,000 Likes on OnlyFans, where she invites us to “get to know the FREAKY side of me.”

She likes to interact with her fans who send her messages, not only by posting sexually provocative content.

The West Virginia University Athletics, which costs £7.45 per month, provides a unique glimpse into her life.

Renee is raking it in on Only Fans, with over 460,000 likes.

She claimed last year that she had made an incredible £5 million, far more than she had earned in her V8 Supercars career.

Renee was immediately banned from the sport after launching herself on the platform and uploading a…

