Paisley teen found in Glasgow Tesco store after being missing for over a week

Paisley teenager found in Glasgow Tesco store after being missing for over a week

Greig Cochrane, 15, is still missing, and police have issued a new public appeal asking anyone who has seen a person matching his description to contact them.

After being spotted in a Glasgow supermarket, police have issued a new appeal to help locate a boy who has been missing for over a week from Paisley.

Greig Cochrane, a 15-year-old boy, has been missing since December 5th.

Officers say he was seen around 10 p.m. last night (December 12) at the Tesco Extra store in Maryhill.

Greig was last seen wearing orange tracksuit bottoms and an orange tracksuit top. He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, and has short brown hair.

“We want to find Greig to make sure he’s safe,” Sergeant Phil Moir said. “Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who has seen anyone who fits his description should contact us.”

“Greig has gone missing before and has been tracked down in Glasgow, but he has ties to Barrhead, Bathgate, and Ayr.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference incident 3375 from December 12th, 2021.