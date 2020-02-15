Pakistan’s 16-YEAR-OLD paceman Naseem Shah becomes youngest player ever to take a Test hat-trick

Pakistan teenager Naseem Shah has become the youngest player to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.

The 16-year-old paceman dismissed Bangladesh trio Najmul Hossain, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in the first Test at Rawalpindi.

Naseem trapped Najmul and nightwatchman Taijul lbw, the first dismissal given out after a Pakistan review, before Mahmudullah fell to a smart Haris Sohail catch.

Pakistan medium-pacer Abdul Razzaq had previously been the youngest player to take a Test match hat-trick, against Sri Lanka in 2000 at the age of 20.

At the end of day three, Bangladesh closed on 126 for six in their second innings, 86 runs short of making Pakistan bat again after their first-innings total of 445.