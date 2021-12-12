Palmeiras win the Copa Libertadores for the second year in a row.

Palmeiras of Brazil have won the Copa Libertadores for the second time in a row.

Palmeiras wins their third Copa Libertadores title after defeating Flamengo 2-1 in the final.

Palmeiras, the defending champions, won the Copa Libertadores 2021 title on Saturday, defeating Flamengo 2-1 in an all-Brazilian final in South America’s top club football competition.

Raphael Veiga was unmarked when he opened the scoring for Palmeiras in the fifth minute at Centenario Stadium in Montevideo with a left-footed low shot in the penalty area.

In the 72nd minute, Flamengo’s Gabriel Barbosa equalized from a tight angle.

After a 1-1 tie in regulation, the game was decided in extra time.

Palmeiras forward Deyverson controlled the ball to rush into the opponents’ box and score the winning goal in the 95th minute after a mistake by a Flamengo defender.

In 1999 and 2020, they were the winners of the trophy.

Palmeiras has qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup after their win on Saturday.