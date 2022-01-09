Pam Oliver’s Sunday Performance Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL

On Sunday afternoon, NFL fans are raving about what longtime FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver is showing them.

At the end of the first half of Sunday’s Lions vs. Jets game, the longtime FOX sideline reporter had a pretty cool moment.

Game involving the Green Bay Packers.

Prior to the end of the second quarter on Sunday afternoon, FOX cameras caught Oliver speaking with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

It was an interesting experience.

NFL World Reacts To Pam Oliver’s Performance Sunday

NFL World Reacts To Pam Oliver’s Performance Sunday

@kevinburkhardt@gregolsen88 That was a fun ending to a fun 1st half. Pam Oliver is a legend. Very cool moment on the @packers sidelines. #GoPackGopic.twitter.com/eoZRVfawtI — Alex Donovan (@AlexDonovan13) January 9, 2022

Pam Oliver to Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/Bl6Lr73Sqc — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) January 9, 2022

Shoutout Pam Oliver with the old school yellow notepad. These damn kids today and their iPhones. I’ve always liked to take hand-written notes only I can read (even sometimes can’t read). — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 9, 2022

I just could not love Pam Oliver more. #reporterpic.twitter.com/8hFKZvMIYa — x – Josh Mankiewicz (@JoshMankiewicz) January 9, 2022

Love seeing the Fox guys giving Pam Oliver all the love and respect she deserves!!! — Boy mom (@Pinionmom) January 9, 2022

LOVE getting to see Pam Oliver work on the sideline 💪 — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) January 9, 2022