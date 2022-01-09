Pam Oliver’s Sunday Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Pam Oliver’s Random Act of Kindness Goes Viral on Sunday

Pam Oliver, a long-time NFL reporter, is a legend in the sideline reporting game, as she demonstrated once again on Sunday.

Oliver, a long-time NFL sideline reporter, will call the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Prior to halftime, a video of Oliver conversing with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has gone viral on social media.

Oliver was able to get some questions in with LaFleur while she scribbled away on her yellow legal pad while there was still time on the clock.

FOX cameras caught a pretty cool moment.

Video: Pam Oliver Sideline Moment Goes Viral Sunday

@kevinburkhardt@gregolsen88 That was a fun ending to a fun 1st half. Pam Oliver is a legend. Very cool moment on the @packers sidelines. #GoPackGopic.twitter.com/eoZRVfawtI — Alex Donovan (@AlexDonovan13) January 9, 2022

Shoutout Pam Oliver with the old school yellow notepad. These damn kids today and their iPhones. I’ve always liked to take hand-written notes only I can read (even sometimes can’t read). — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 9, 2022