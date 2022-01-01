Pam Reeves is Dan Reeves’s wife.

Pam Reeves is Dan Reeves’ wife.

Dan Reeves was a former NFL star player who also served as the head coach of several franchise teams.

Reeves, who was 77 years old at the time, is said to have died on January 1, 2022.

They met in high school, where she was a cheerleader and he was a football player.

In 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, and the two were married until his death in 2022.

Pam and Dan are the parents of three children: Lee, Laura, and Dana.

They have six grandchildren together.

Apart from her relationship with Dan, not much is known about Pam Reeves.

On January 1, 2022, Reeves’ family released a statement regarding the coach’s death.

“At his home in Atlanta, GA, legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away peacefully early this morning, surrounded by his loving family.”

“At the age of 77, he died as a result of complications from a long illness, dementia, according to reports.”

“His legacy will live on through his many friends, players, and fans, as well as the rest of the NFL community,” says the statement.

“Arrangements are still being worked out,” the statement said.

Only three weeks before his 78th birthday, the Georgia native died.

On January 19, 1944, Dan Reeves was born in Rome, Georgia.

Reeves went to the University of South Carolina, where he was the starting quarterback, after playing football, basketball, and baseball in high school.

Following college, he was not drafted by the NFL, but he did receive offers from the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers, both of whom were based in San Diego at the time.

Reeves played as a running back for the Cowboys for eight seasons, appearing in three Super Bowls and winning the title in 1971.

When he joined the Denver Broncos in 1981, he became the NFL’s youngest head coach, and he coached them for 11 years.

In 1993, Reeves became the head coach of the New York Giants, and in 1997, he became the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

