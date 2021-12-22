Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names Starting Quarterback vs. Jaguars

According to reports, the Carolina Panthers have decided on a quarterback for Sunday’s game.

Head coach Matt Rhule, on the other hand, does not appear to be abandoning his two-quarterback system.

ESPN’s David Newton reported, “Cam Newton will start on Sunday.”

According to Rhule, Newton will “play at some point” and “[Sam] Darnold will have a major role.”

Cam Newton will start Sunday. Have a major role. Sam Darnold will play at some point, per Matt Rhule. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 22, 2021