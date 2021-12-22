Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names Starting Quarterback vs. Jaguars
According to reports, the Carolina Panthers have decided on a quarterback for Sunday’s game.
Head coach Matt Rhule, on the other hand, does not appear to be abandoning his two-quarterback system.
ESPN’s David Newton reported, “Cam Newton will start on Sunday.”
According to Rhule, Newton will “play at some point” and “[Sam] Darnold will have a major role.”
Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Announces Starting QB vs. Buccaneers
Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Announces Starting QB vs. Buccaneers
Cam Newton will start Sunday. Have a major role. Sam Darnold will play at some point, per Matt Rhule.
— David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 22, 2021
Cam Newton is the first QB EVER with a Rush TD in each of his first 5 games of a season. pic.twitter.com/PkkvgpZK3D
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 20, 2021