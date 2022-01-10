Panthers make a decision on PJ Walker at quarterback.

Panthers make a decision on PJ Walker, the team’s starting quarterback.

In 2021, PJ Walker might be the odd man out.

However, the Carolina Panthers are expected to re-sign the former XFL star for next season.

Carolina reporter Joe Person tweeted, “Panthers are bringing back QB PJ Walker on a one-year deal.”

“Walker was set to become an exclusive-rights free agent,” it was noted.

