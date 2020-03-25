Panthers release Newton and save $ 19 million

Cam Newton, who was released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, declared himself “free and hungry”.

The move saved the Panthers $ 19.1 million in salary caps.

Newton, who turns 31 in May, is leaving Lisfranc and had shoulder surgery before the 2019 season. He received permission from the Panthers to look for a deal, and the team had previously signaled that several moves to the quarterback position and what sounded like saying goodbye to ownership.

“Cam is one of the biggest names in panther history,” owner David Tepper said in a statement. “If you ask one of our fans about his most memorable moments, I’m willing to bet that most of them would include cam-electrifying games, giving away soccer balls after touchdowns, fun celebrations, and big wins. His competitiveness and dedication are rare You can’t measure Cam’s contributions out of the field. He touched the life of the youth in the Carolinas and Atlanta. He is unique and I wish him all the best. “

Newton replied on Instagram with a heavily embellished font next to a photo of himself during strength training: “I am FREE and hungry !! noPITYparty justWORK! #ShineTHRUtheSHADE #notFORlikesJUSTforLIFE 10VE”

Newton was number 1 in the 2011 draft and was the 2015 NFL MVP when the Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl. He was a Pro Bowl three times.

Combined with Newton, the Panthers freed up approximately $ 40 million per Spotrac with the resignation of Luke Kuechly and the release of Greg Olsen and the defensive duel against Dontari Poe per Spotrac.

Several teams have uncertain situations with the quarterback a week after the start of the free agency. The New England Patriots signed Brian Hoyer after Tom Brady flew to Tampa Bay, and the Los Angeles Chargers haven’t taken a step since Philip Rivers lost to the Indianapolis Colts.

Newton and former Buccaneers # 1 overall winner Jameis Winston are among the options available to teams looking to upgrade at this position.

Newton entered the last year of his contract. He had a $ 21.1 million salary cap in 2020, including a base salary of $ 18.6 million. In 2015, he signed a $ 103.8 million five-year contract extension that came into effect in the 2016 season.

The Panthers signed free agent Teddy Bridgewater as a likely starter in 2020. Bridgewater was the backup for Drew Brees last season in New Orleans and went 5-0 as the Saints’ starter when Brees was injured.

