Panthers release the former MVP Newton

The Carolina Panthers released seasoned quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday, which saves $ 19.1 million in cap space and enables NFL Most Valuable 2015 to enter the free market as a free agent.

Newton, who turns 31 in May, is leaving Lisfranc’s foot surgery and had shoulder surgery before the 2019 season. He received permission from the Panthers to look for a deal, and the team had previously signaled that several moves to the quarterback position and what sounded like saying goodbye to ownership.

After his release, Newton declared himself “free and hungry” in an Instagram post.

– Later on Tuesday, the Panthers reportedly agreed on a two-year $ 20 million agreement with broad recipient Robby Anderson.

Anderson was contracted by the Jets in 2016 as an unoccupied free agent and spent every four years of his career in New York. The 26-year-old has 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns at 207 receptions in 62 career games (47 starts).

– The Tampa Bay Buccaneers introduced the new quarterback Tom Brady by conference call, and their new caller refused to answer questions about his departure from New England after 20 seasons at the club.

“I’m not responsible for how other people say certain things,” said Brady when asked about reports of a controversial split between patriot owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick. “I think Mr. Kraft has had a huge impact on my life and I am so thankful for the two decades, and I indicated that it was an amazing thing for my family recently.”

When talking about his new team, he said he had “a lot of trust and respect” for the new head coach Bruce Arians, who returned the admiration.

– Redskins left Trent Williams’ agent Vince Taylor with ESPN, although Washington has given him permission to trade, the team has opportunities for a deal, and “shows no interest in negotiating in good faith.”

Williams held out last season after reporting to the team prior to the October 29 trade close, but failed due to a physical injury and was added to the list of non-football injuries. The Redskins have still credited him with a full season so that he can start in 2020 and only the upcoming season is on his contract.

According to the collective agreement ratified by the players, no player can get a credit for a past year – like Williams in 2019 – if he does not register in time at the training camp or leave the team for more than five days without permission.

– The Cardinals of Arizona contributed $ 1 million to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund, part of the Arizona Together initiative launched by Governor Doug Ducey to help the state fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund is designed to fund organizations that work to provide medical professionals with protective equipment, help nonprofits who are at greatest risk, and provide technological resources to students who need them to learn online.

– Peyton Barber and the Redskins have agreed on a two-year, $ 3 million contract with a guaranteed $ 600,000, ESPN reported.

– The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a one-year contract with free agent receiver / kick returner Travis Benjamin, several outlets reported.

– Phillip Dorsett and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a one-year contract.

– Free agent Devin Funchess, who suffered a broken collarbone at the end of the season in Game 1 last season for Indianapolis, agreed to a deal with the Green Bay Packers, several media reports.

– Linebacker Nick Vigil and the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed on a one-year contract after several reports.

– The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly signed a $ 2.25 million one-year contract with cornerback Rashaan Melvin and announced an agreement with defensive end / linebacker Cassius Marsh.

– The New Orleans Saints announced a one-year deal with cornerback Deatrick Nichols, who played for the XFL Houston Roughnecks and led the league with three interceptions in five games before the season’s cancellation.

