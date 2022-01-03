Panthers’ Starting Quarterback Matt Rhule Reveals His Game Plan

Matt Rhule Reveals His Game Plan For The Panthers’ Starting Quarterback

Matt Rhule, the Panthers’ head coach, appears to be sticking to his starting lineup for Week 17.

In the team’s loss to the Saints on Sunday, Sam Darnold started.

That will be the case again in the season finale, according to Rhule.

The Panthers coach told reporters during a Monday press conference that Darnold will start the team’s final game.

Newton, who had one rushing attempt in Sunday’s game, will be available as well.

