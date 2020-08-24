‘Paperwork time’ as Chelsea have bid accepted for Havertz

Chelsea are closing in on a deal to take Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kai Havertz to Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

Havertz has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, who have already strengthened their squad with the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, and look set to add Ben Chilwell as well.

Recent reports suggested that Chelsea would be happy to spend big on Havertz, in addition to moves for Chilwell and Declan Rice.

Leverkusen’s valuation of Havertz could take up a significant portion of their budget, as the Bundesliga side rate him in the €100m bracket. However, it is believed that the German international is eager to move to Stamford Bridge.

And now reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the transfer is ‘one step away’ with a ‘total agreement’ set to be reached with Bayer Leverkusen.

‘Chelsea submitted a new bid for €100m’ three days ago made up of €80m up front and €20m in add-ons with Havertz and the Chelsea board told last night by Leverkusen that ‘they’re going to say “yes”. Just a matter of time.’

Havertz is set to sign a deal until June 2025 with ‘personal terms already agreed weeks ago’ after he had a chat with Frank Lampard.

[🔵] Havertz-Chelsea, here we go soon! – Kai Havertz to Chelsea, one step away and then… here we go! Total agreement to be reached with Bayer Leverkusen. Last bid is going to be accepted. €80M + €20M add ons as final fee. Last details to be completed soon and then paperworks time. 🤝 – Three days ago, Chelsea submitted a new bid for €100M (add ons included). Bayer Leverkusen told yesterday night to Chelsea board and to the player they’re going to say “yes”. Just a matter of time. ⏳ – Personal terms already agreed weeks ago, Kai was pushing to join after speaking with Lampard and he wants to play Champions League football. Havertz contract with Chelsea will be until June 2025. ✍🏻 #CFC #chelsea #havertz #kaihavertz #herewego

On Saturday, Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller said that Chelsea wouldn’t get a discount because of the uncertain economic times and those comments now seem to be true.

“In times of Corona it may actually be that the transfer fees have decreased for many players,” Voller told Sportbuzzer.

“But Corona or Corona – this is not the case with exceptional players like Havertz or Jadon Sancho. There’s no Corona discount for them.

“Of course we would be very happy if he stayed for another year. It is clear that the departure of such a player, despite the high transfer fee, always means a loss – see Leipzig and Werner.”