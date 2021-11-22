Paris Fury, Tyson Fury’s wife, jokes that first-class plane passengers ‘dread’ sitting next to them and their children.

PARIS FURY recalled how first-class plane passengers dreaded being seated next to their large family, but that the children were well-behaved.

The mother of six and her husband, heavyweight boxer Tyson, are known for their down-to-earth approach to life.

They usually fly economy but occasionally fly first class, she said on a Parenting Hell podcast.

Comedians Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe inquired about other passengers’ reactions, to which Paris replied, “I think it’s pure dread.”

“I recall going in first class once.

We each had our own bed. We usually fly economy because it is the most convenient option.

“It’s so much easier for me to fly in the regular seats because they’re all rowed up next to me.”

“This time, someone had booked our flight for us, and we were all flying first class.”

“So we went in, and they followed us in, and everyone’s face was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re going to ruin our flight.’

“However, to be honest, the kids are fantastic.”

They’re so used to it that I think the first half hour of climbing into each other’s beds was a little embarrassing.

“But once they got their bearings and got the cartoons going again, it was no problem.”

Venezuela, 12, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson Fury II, four, Valencia Amber, three, Prince Adonis Amaziah, two, and three-month-old Athena are the children of Paris, 31, and her childhood sweetheart Tyson.

As a two-time world champion, the Gypsy King has traveled the globe with his beloved family.

“The children come first,” Paris said.

That’s why they’ve accompanied us everywhere we’ve gone.

“They accompany us when we travel abroad.

They’ve been to training camps and all over Europe.

“It’s similar to a military procedure.”

Before you get on, make sure you have the right amount of bags and sweets.

“It’s definitely arduous work, but what is it, 12 hours out of your life, a 12-hour flight, and then we’re there?”

“A couple of times, just myself and the kids, I’ve flown out to America or back from America.”

“For that flight, I do get a pat on the back, and I believe I deserve it.”

I see some people struggling with one and think to myself, “No, one is simple, one is not a problem.”

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]