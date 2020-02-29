Parisse, a successful bet in Toulon … before challenging the Stade Français – Top 14

The former Stade Français captain, who arrived last summer on the Rade, has integrated perfectly into the RC Toulon collective.

Good on the field and in the locker room, Sergio Parisse is unanimous in Toulon. However, at 36, his arrival was a risky bet. First assessment before facing Sunday (4:50 pm) his old club, Stade Français, he left angry. “He has the enthusiasm of a junior, is getting carried away by the Toulon manager, Patrice Collazo. He needed a new challenge. At the Stade Français, he had taken on the color of the walls. I have a determined player in every training. ” Arrived this summer at the Rugby Club Toulonnais after fourteen years in Paris, where he raised two shields from Brennus, the third Italian line did not take long to find its marks on the Rade.

His coming to Toulon? A real success

Sergio Parisse in Italy’s jersey during the World Cup in JapanPanoramic

The player with 142 selections with the “Nazionale” won, with in particular a trial entered from his first tenure. Then, touched by a few physical glitches, Parisse was spared. But when the big teams of the Top 14 appear, the Toulon manager always counts on him to notably consolidate the touch and the fray. The Italian played against Clermont, Toulouse, Lyon and La Rochelle last week. For Collazo, Parisse “is fulfilled and a fulfilled player is good on the field”. The Var coach also convinced him to join Toulon to “bring experience”. Again, his coming is a success.

“Sergio is a boss. If I have something to ask, I turn to him. I trust what he will tell me “ Thomas Hoarau, partner of Parisse in Toulon

Asked Friday about the players who advise him the most, the young third line Thomas Hoarau did not hesitate: “Sergio is a boss. If I have something to ask, I turn to him. I trust what he will tell me ”. From the height of his 96 meter, Parisse also speaks a lot on the ground, even if he is not a captain. He advises young people and puts pressure on the refereeing body to the delight of his coach. “We have an advantage: we play with two referees on the field and one is always for us,” laughs Collazo. Facing for the first time his old club, however, does not make Parisse smile. “He’s not going to sleep well,” predicts Collazo, who had a discussion with the former Parisian captain. “It’s been a special week for him,” continues the manager. He will share things this weekend. But there is no resentment because he is above that. Sergio is a competitor, he plays to win ”.

What end of the journey with Italy, one of his last player dreams?

Sergio Parisse, champion of France with Stade Français in 2015Panoramic

But facing the 13th in the Top 14 is not the only concern of Sergio Parisse. Will the best number 8 in the history of Italy have a big international release in front of his Roman audience as he hopes? Nothing is less certain, a curse seems to hang over the “jubilee” of Parisse. The Italian captain 92 times had to retire internationally after a prestigious match against the New Zealanders at the World Cup. But typhoon Hagibis and World Rugby’s decision to cancel the game decided otherwise. So, the Italian champion had rebounded and arranged with the federation and the Var staff to participate in a last home game against England on March 14 on the last day of the Six Nations tournament. “I wanted to make a last match in Rome in front of the supporters and my family,” he explained. But because of the coronavirus epidemic affecting Italy, the holding of this meeting is also threatened. Unless the match takes place a few months later, to offer Parisse an exit worthy of an exceptional player.