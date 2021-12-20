Park Ji-sung, a Man United legend, has returned to QPR to take charge of the U16s, kicking off his coaching career in England.

Park Ji-sung, a Man United legend, returns to QPR to coach the U16s, kicking off his coaching career in England.

Park Ji-Sung, a former Manchester United hero, is working with QPR’s U16s team as part of his coaching B license.

The 40-year-old, who previously played for Manchester United and QPR, is learning under R’s head coach Chris Ramsey.

“I am really interested to see how they develop their younger players,” Park told QPR’s official website.

“Both the players and the coaches have taught me a great deal.”

Park, the most decorated Asian footballer in history, wants to take his talent from the field to the dugout after hanging up his boots.

However, the former midfielder has admitted that management is not the same as playing on the field.

“Chris [Ramsey] has a lot of experience, and I can tell he listens to people,” he continued.

“He listens to different perspectives before making his own decision based on how he can best influence players.”

That is why he has such a good coaching reputation.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“It’s amazing how much I’ve learned.”

It’s not just about your skills or abilities; it’s also about your mindset.

“Some people may mistakenly believe that being a coach is similar to being a player.

“I’ve realized it’s completely different for me.”

Park was a four-time Premier League champion with Manchester United, as well as a Champions League winner in 2008.

With United, he won the League Cup three times and the Club World Cup once, as well as a slew of trophies during his time with PSV Eindhoven in Japan and the Netherlands.

Before joining QPR in 2012, he appeared 134 times for Manchester United, scoring 19 goals.

He played 20 more times in West London before returning to PSV on loan before calling it a day on a glittering career that included 19 trophies and 100 caps for South Korea.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Manchester United, visit our live blog.