Boxing Tonight: Parker vs. Chisora 2 and Jake Paul vs. Woodley: TV schedule, UK fight time, and undercard

Parker may be alone in believing he can fight his way back to the top of the heavyweight division, but in his rematch with Chisora, he may need a different approach.

“Boxing Tonight” is I’s weekly preview of Saturday night action in the UK and beyond, complete with information on how to watch and what to watch for.

The clock was ticking down to seven seconds.

Derek Chisora stepped forward, head bowed, and swung his right arm at the top of Joseph Parker’s head in a vague motion.

Whatever you may think of “Del Boy,” he is still capable of crushing all but a few heavyweights in the world when his lungs are still full of air and the spark is lit.

Parker is adamant about demonstrating that he is still among them.

He knew he had been unconvincing when he defeated Chisora by split decision in their first fight in May.

In a recent interview, the former WBO champion admitted that if he did not make light work of him this time, he would have to “really look at myself.”

What is the point of it all, anyway? Chisora is 37 years old, and we are unlikely to get a clearer answer to the question of “who will history remember as the better heavyweight?”

Parker may be eight years his junior, but since losing his title to Anthony Joshua, there has never been any serious talk of a rematch.

Dillian Whyte did indeed defeat him convincingly in his next fight.

Parker isn’t the fighter the fans want to see, whether it’s for strategic, defensive, or downright snooze-inducing reasons.

If everything goes according to plan, AJ will fight Joe Joyce next as a step toward a rematch with Joshua – but there’s no guarantee that AJ will beat Oleksandr Usyk in his own rematch, and then it won’t mean much.

So it was up to Chisora to put on a classic display of his antics to make the fight a little more intense.

He taped his mouth shut and sat in silence during their final press conference, with Bohemian Rhapsody blasting from the speakers.

