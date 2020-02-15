Parma 0-1 Lazio: Biancocelesti beat club record unbeaten run in Serie A

Lazio broke their club record unbeaten run in Serie A by avoiding defeat for an 18th successive league match as they edged past Parma for a tightly-contested victory at the Ennio Tardini Stadium.

Ecuadorian striker Felipe Caicedo proved the matchwinner, volleying his side ahead three minutes before half-time for his eighth goal of the season as Lazio won for the fifth time in six away matches in the league.

Caicedo latched on to Ciro Immobile’s knockdown from a Luis Alberto cross to ensure the Biancocelesti moved just a point behind leaders Juventus and Inter Milan.

The result meant Lazio eclipsed the run of 17 matches without defeat they enjoyed under former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson in 1999, the year before their second title triumph.

They leapfrogged Inter Milan, who play AC Milan later, and moved into second – a point behind Juventus after 23 matches.

Juraj Kucka, Hernani Jr and Riccardo Gagliolo missed chances in the second half for Parma, who remain 10th in the table after their three-match unbeaten home run in Serie A came to an end.

Parma coach Roberto D’Aversa and opposition manager Simone Inzaghi rowed at the end of a match peppered with contentious decisions, including strong calls for a Parma penalty during the second half when Andreas Cornelius appeared to have been fouled inside the area by Francesco Acerbi.

Lazio capitalised on Juventus’s shock 2-1 defeat on Saturday, when hosts Verona scored twice in the final 14 minutes to recover from going behind to a Cristiano Ronaldo second-half opener.

Inter beat AC Milan 4-2 in the derby later on Sunday night to move top on goal difference, a point ahead of Lazio.

Inzaghi’s impressive side host Inter, who were the last team to beat them when they won by the only goal of the game at the San Siro on September 25, next Sunday.