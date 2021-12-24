Parma is giving fans the chance to play Rock, Paper, Scissors with ‘final boss’ Gianluigi Buffon after he discovers new talent.

PARMA is giving fans the chance to play Rock, Paper, Scissors with Gianluigi Buffon in a tournament with five other first-team players.

Earlier this season, the 43-year-old goalkeeper showed off his skills in the game by defeating six of his teammates in a row to send the locker room into a frenzy.

His antics sparked outrage on social media, with users joking that the 2006 World Cup winner isn’t just the GOAT between the pipes.

Parma, a Serie B club, is now offering fans the chance to face Buffon, who is the ‘final boss’ if fans make it to the final stage.

Before facing Buffon, the individual must beat Stanko Juric, Daan Dierckx, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Simon Sohm, and Valentin Mihaila.

Those interested in participating must bid in an auction, with entry fees starting at £84.

According to the city of Parma’s website, all funds raised will go to the Emporio Solidiale in Parma, a project aimed at alleviating poverty in the city.

At the club’s training ground, players will have three opportunities to face Buffon.

Buffon, who has started all 18 of Parma’s Serie B games this season, recently claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in Turin has caused the Old Lady to lose their DNA.

In 2018, Ronaldo joined the Italian giants, scoring 101 goals in 134 games before returning to Manchester United in August.

“Juventus had the chance to win the Champions League the first year he arrived, which was the year I was at Paris Saint-Germain, and I couldn’t figure out what happened,” Buffon said of the Portuguese legend, according to TUDNcom.

“When I returned, I worked for two years with CR7 and we did well together, but I believe Juventus lost its team DNA.

“In 2017, we reached the Champions League final because we were a team with a lot of experience.”

“But, above all, we were a single unit, and there was a fierce competition for positions within the group.”

“With Ronaldo, we lost that.”

