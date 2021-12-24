Pat Freiermuth, TE, is no longer with the Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a game that will determine whether they make the playoffs or not.

Unfortunately, they’ll be missing one of their most potent offensive weapons.

The Steelers ruled out starting tight end Pat Freiermuth, who has been dealing with a concussion, on Friday.

Due to the injury that forced him to miss Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, Freiermuth has not practiced at all this week.

In a game against one of the league’s most high-octane offenses, losing Freiermuth will leave the Steelers without one of their most potent weapons.

He’s also helped the Steelers score a lot of touchdowns.

He’s tied for the most touchdowns in the NFL since Week 8 with six.

The rookie tight end is currently having one of the best seasons in the league for a rookie pass catcher.

He has 49 catches for 422 yards and seven touchdowns through 14 games.

Steelers Make Official Decision On TE Pat Freiermuth

Steelers Make Official Decision On TE Pat Freiermuth