Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers’ tight end, has received some bad news.

As they try to make the playoffs, the Pittsburgh Steelers must win their final three games of the season.

But, heading into this weekend, things aren’t looking good for starting tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Freiermuth has missed practice for the second day in a row, according to Steelers insider Joe Rutter.

Freiermuth has been battling a concussion since earlier this week.

It’s unlikely that Freiermuth will be cleared to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday if he doesn’t practice tomorrow.

The Steelers would then be without their starting quarterback.

catcher of three passes

This year, the rookie tight end has been one of the league’s best rookie receivers.

He’s caught 49 passes for 422 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

The only rookie pass receiver with more touchdowns this season is Ja’Marr Chase.

Steelers Receive Tough News On TE Pat Freiermuth

Steelers Receive Tough News On TE Pat Freiermuth