Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers’ tight end, has received some bad news.
As they try to make the playoffs, the Pittsburgh Steelers must win their final three games of the season.
But, heading into this weekend, things aren’t looking good for starting tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Freiermuth has missed practice for the second day in a row, according to Steelers insider Joe Rutter.
Freiermuth has been battling a concussion since earlier this week.
It’s unlikely that Freiermuth will be cleared to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday if he doesn’t practice tomorrow.
The Steelers would then be without their starting quarterback.
This year, the rookie tight end has been one of the league’s best rookie receivers.
He’s caught 49 passes for 422 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games.
The only rookie pass receiver with more touchdowns this season is Ja’Marr Chase.
Steelers injury report: Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and Chris Wormley (groin) did not practice for a second day in a row. Ben Roethlisberger was limited. Joe Haden practiced fully after being given vet day off Wednesday. Dan Moore Jr. also was limited because of illness.
— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) December 23, 2021