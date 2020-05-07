Patrice Evra reveals Liverpool fans sent him death threats after Luis Suarez abuse claim

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has shed a light on his infamous racial abuse claim against Luis Suarez in 2011, revealing he was sent death threats from Liverpool fans in prison.

The ex-left back admitted he had to hire a security detail to follow his every move after receiving concerning messages from supporters who claimed they would kill him and his family when they were released.

During a game between Liverpool and Manchester United in October 2011, Evra and Luis Suarez were involved in an altercation and the Frenchman alleged that the former Reds star called him the N-word.

There was huge controversy over the incident and the Uruguayan was eventually found guilty by the FA, handed an eight game ban and a fine. However, Liverpool players backed Suarez over the debacle – with several stars seen wearing t-shirts in defence of him.

In a row that has raged on, Suarez also infuriated Evra when he refused to shake his hand when the teams met a few months later.

And Evra has now detailed horrifying messages he was sent and the effect it had on his family.

‘Manchester United received so many threatening letters about me,’ he told the UTD Podcast. ‘People said: ‘We’re in jail, we’re Liverpool fans. When we get out, we’re going to kill you and your family’. For two months, I had security everywhere I went.

‘They were sleeping in front of my house. Everywhere I went, the security followed me. It was a tough time, but I wasn’t scared.

‘My family were scared: my wife and brother, but I wasn’t. I couldn’t understand why people hated me so much. They didn’t know the truth.’

The 38-year-old, who spent eight years at Old Trafford, attempted to set the record straight and explain the story from his point of view, saying that the confrontation with Suarez begin while contesting a corner in the game.

‘In Spanish, he said: ‘Don’t touch me, I don’t speak with negro’. In English, it’s: ‘I don’t speak with the n-word’.

‘He maybe didn’t know I spoke Spanish and I asked him what he said and he was like: ‘Yeah, you’re right, I don’t speak with… the n-word’. ‘The referee [Andre Marriner] came over and asked what was happening with us two. I told him he racially abused me and he said: ‘Okay, we’ll talk after the game’.

‘I remember, during that game, I was talking to myself saying: “If you punch him now, people will see you as the bad one. People will forget about what he said”. I was talking to myself: “Don’t do… do it…” I wasn’t focused for the game.’

After Suarez was charged over the incident Liverpool players released a joint statement affirming their support for him and saying he was not a racist.

Reds players were seen wearing shirts with Suarez’s face on the front and his name and number seven on the back as they warmed up in a game against Wigan, something Jamie Carragher – who was involved in the notion – had admitted regret over.

He admitted he was left ‘confused and upset’ by the support of Suarez, who had claimed at a hearing that by ‘negro’ he meant ‘friend.

‘When we went to the hearing with Luis Suarez and he started lying and saying when he says “negro”, he means “friend”. I said: “That is not my name. My mum gave me a name, not a colour”.

‘I remember after that, Liverpool played a game and they all wore the T-shirts saying ‘support Suarez’. He had been banned for racist abuse, had been fined and they support him that way. I was confused and upset.’

Speaking to Evra directly in a Sky Sports studio about wearing the T-shirts in October, ex-Reds defender Carragher said the squad ‘made a massive mistake’ and offered an apology.

Evra said he was ‘touched’ by his gesture and also appreciated receiving a note from Liverpool CEO Peter Moore who also apologised, insisting that he will now have respect for them as a club.

The former West Ham and Marseille star, who retired from professional football last summer, said he and Suarez have since cleared the air on the matter after their paths crossed at the 2015 Champions League final between Juventus and Barcelona.

Evra, then playing for Juve, said the pair had shaken hands – adding that he did not believe Suarez was a racist person. He insisted he did not hold grudges but is still left irked by how he was perceived throughout the saga.

‘I will never call Suarez a racist person, because I don’t know him personally. Even when we played in the Champions League final, when I was playing for Juventus, I shook his hand in the corridor and spoke to him.

‘I forgive really fast, but I just don’t understand when someone is being the victim, why the media or even the people around say, “Stop crying”. I don’t cry. I don’t need to cry.’