Patrick Bamford, a Leeds United midfielder, is expecting his first child.

Patrick Bamford, the England striker, is expecting a child.

Leeds United’s 28-year-old striker shared photos with friends and family of his heavily pregnant model partner Michaela Ireland, 30.

The couple, who have been dating for over three years, cuddled her baby bump while Bamford kissed it.

They’re expecting a girl in the new year, according to reports.

“Patrick is in heaven,” a friend said.

“It’s far better than a dozen hat-tricks.”

Following a long injury layoff, Bamford scored for Leeds last week against Brentford.

However, he suffered another injury and was forced to miss yesterday’s match against Chelsea.

In August, he was a part of England’s 4-0 victory over Andorra.

