Patrick Bamford brace helps lift Marcelo Bielsa’s side back to the top of the Championship

Talk about the ridiculous to the sublime. Leeds United again showed their Jekyll and Hyde tendencies.

You cannot write the scripts of Marcelo Bielsa’s side. They trailed 2-0 at half-time before storming back to clinch a stunning win which returned them to the Championship summit.

This remarkable encounter encapsulated their season as Bielsa’s men gradually made their class tell on a night when Patrick Bamford, in particular, proved his quality.

Bamford has come under scrutiny in recent weeks as Leeds have faltered badly in front of goal and lost ground in the race for automatic promotion.

Jean-Kevin Augustin has been brought in on loan from RB Leipzig, but the France Under-21 striker roared his approval from the stands here as Bamford struck twice either side of Pablo Hernandez’s effort to seal victory. Bielsa said: ‘I am worried when the centre forward is not in a good position to score.

‘Bamford in every game has four or five chances to score. The difference is that today he scores twice. The external pressure is the claim from the supporters to the players. This is called pressure. When the supporters are not satisfied with one player or the team, but we don’t feel this pressure.’

Leeds supporters arrived at a packed Elland Road with a renewed sense of optimism following the acquisition of Augustin and Ian Poveda.

What unfolded during a controversial first half, though, left them baying for blood as Millwall took control.

The Lions struck early when Shaun Hutchinson headed home a corner in the fourth minute.

Then, midway through the first half, midfielder Ryan Woods kept the ball in play before Jon Dadi Bodvarsson was felled in the box.

Jed Wallace fired home the penalty and, as Millwall players celebrated, missiles rained down from the home fans in ugly scenes.

The fightback began in the 48th minute when Bamford tapped home from a corner before Hernandez drilled in a deflected shot from 20 yards. In the 66th minute, Bamford headed in a right-wing cross from Luke Ayling for his 12th of the season and the lead.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett claimed substitute Matt Smith was denied a blatant penalty late on.

‘I have watched it three times and he gets his shirt pulled,’ he said. ‘But with the atmosphere it would have been a very difficult to give.’