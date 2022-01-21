Patrick Mahomes Expresses His Dissatisfaction With Josh Allen

Patrick Mahomes expresses his displeasure with Josh Allen.

This Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a matchup of two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Mahomes was asked about going head-to-head with Allen during his press conference on Wednesday.

On and off the field, the former MVP expressed his admiration for Allen.

Mahomes told ProFootballTalk, “He’s a tremendous player.”

“I know him off the field, too, and he’s a great guy.”

They place a great deal of responsibility on his shoulders, and he rises to the challenge.

He can run the ball, throw the ball, and throw it anywhere on the football field, and he makes excellent decisions.

We’ll probably play them a lot, as you said, it’ll be great competition, and competing with them will be a great challenge for us as a team.”

Allen is coming off his best performance of the season, a playoff win over the New England Patriots in which he threw for 308 yards and five touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Josh Allen Very Clear

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Josh Allen Very Clear