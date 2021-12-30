Patrick Mahomes expresses his feelings about Joe Burrow.

Patrick Mahomes Expresses His Strong Feelings About Joe Burrow

Two of the league’s brightest young quarterbacks will face off in this weekend’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow will face off in an AFC matchup that will have major implications for playoff seeding.

Burrow praised Kansas City’s offense earlier this week, calling it one of the best in the league since Mahomes took over.

The Chiefs quarterback responded to the compliment during his own press conference.

Burrow’s strong physical abilities don’t impress Mahomes as much as his leadership ability, which has made him one of the game’s brightest young quarterbacks, according to Mahomes.

“He has that special gift of being able to lead anyone,” Mahomes said, according to Pro Football Talk.

“He can go out there with that swag, that mentality of ‘I’m going to win no matter what,’ no matter where he is. It takes a lot of experience and a lot of just going out there and doing it for people to believe that.”

He has that, as well as the physical ability to go out there and accomplish a lot.”

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear