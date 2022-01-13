Patrick Mahomes Is Angry At The Steelers

When the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck into the playoffs this past weekend, many fans doubted their ability to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes, on the other hand, made it clear ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup in Arrowhead Stadium that he isn’t taking anything for granted.

“They have an attitude, a mindset that they play with, so we’re not taking them lightly.”

According to NBC’s Pro Football Talk, he explained, “They’re a team that’s beaten a lot of good football teams, so getting to play against Big Ben is an honor for me.”

With a 36-10 victory over Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers in Week 16, Mahomes and the Chiefs dominated.

Despite this, the 26-year-old quarterback believes the Steelers’ seasoned squad has what it takes to turn things around in the postseason.

“They have a lot of really good coaches over there, and they’ve played in playoff games,” Mahomes added.

“They know how to switch things up and go back to their strengths.”

As a result, we’re bracing ourselves for a fight.

At 8:15 p.m. ET, this Wild Card matchup will begin.

Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.