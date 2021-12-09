Patrick Mahomes Makes an Embarrassing Acknowledgement About Interceptions

Patrick Mahomes Makes an Unflinching Admission About Interceptions

Patrick Mahomes, the superstar quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has 12 interceptions through 12 games this season, tying his career high.

He last threw this many picks in his first full season as a full-time starter in 2018.

While the increase in turnovers is undoubtedly frustrating for the 2018 league MVP, he appears unconcerned about his career-high interception numbers.

According to NBC’s ProFootballTalk, Mahomes said during a press conference on Wednesday, “I mean it just happens, it’s part of football.”

“Fortunately, our defense is playing well enough that whenever they happen, they’re able to get stops, turnovers, or whatever it is without affecting the team.”

However, you recognize that turnovers are a significant part of this game.

Our defense is securing a high number of turnovers and winning the turnover battle.

I’ll try to keep them to a minimum, but I also have to be myself and continue to throw the ball and give guys chances to make plays.”

Mahomes may have responded differently earlier in the season, but it’s hard to be upset when your team is on a five-game winning streak.

The Chiefs have found a way to win despite throwing zero touchdowns and two interceptions in the last two games.

Tipped balls and dropped passes have resulted in a few of Mahomes’ interceptions this year.

But, once again, the superstar quarterback dismissed the incident as “part of the game.”

Mahomes took responsibility for a notable dropped pass that resulted in an interception by Tyreek Hill earlier this year.

“Like I said, some of the dropped passes — people get hung up on them, even the one in the game that got intercepted,” Mahomes continued. “If I throw the ball in a better spot and he makes the catch, he probably splits and scores.”

“It gets tipped up and picked because I threw it high and hard.”

“People blame [Hill], but I’m the one who needs to improve my throw.

For my part, I’m just trying to improve my throws and give those guys easier catches, especially in traffic where they can make plays after the catch.”

Only three games remain for Mahomes this season.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Patrick Mahomes Shares Honest Admission On Interceptions

Patrick Mahomes Shares Honest Admission On Interceptions