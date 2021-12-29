Patrick Mahomes Makes an Eye-Opening Admission About Tyreek Hill’s Situation

Tyreek Hill’s Status Has Been Revealed By Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill passed the NFL’s health and safety requirements in time for the Chiefs’ game against the Steelers.

On Sunday, however, the All-Pro wideout didn’t feel like himself.

Hill was “exhausted out there” against the Steelers, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said during a press conference on Wednesday.

To be fair, Hill was only a few days removed from being placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list, so expecting him to return to Pro Bowl form in the blink of an eye would’ve been unrealistic.

Hill stayed on the field for the Chiefs, according to Mahomes, because he wanted to make a difference.

Mahomes told James Palmer of NFL Network, “He was just trying to do what he could to contribute.”

Patrick Mahomes Has Telling Admission On Tyreek Hill’s Status

Patrick Mahomes Has Telling Admission On Tyreek Hill’s Status