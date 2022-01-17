Patrick Mahomes Makes an Unflinching Admission About His Slow Start

Patrick Mahomes Makes an Unflinching Acknowledgement About His Slow Start
You can bet Mike Tomlin’s team would take it if you told them they could hold Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense scoreless in the first quarter and force two turnovers.
With a TJ Watt scoop-and-score, Pittsburgh scored the game’s first points.
However, the Steelers’ good fortune ended there.
On its next six possessions, KC scored touchdowns to make the score 42-21.
Mahomes revealed the team’s frustrations after the game before getting back on track.
Patrick Mahomes Shares Honest Admission On Slow Start
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on what he said to Ben Roethlisberger postgame: “I just told him I have so much respect for him, I’ve watched him growing, and the way he plays the game, he competes to the very end. And he did that this whole entire season.”
Patrick Mahomes threw 5 Pass TD in a span of 10:30 of game time. It’s easily the fastest span in NFL postseason history.
The next fastest? Tom Brady did it in just under 25 minutes in 2011.
