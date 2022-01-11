Patrick Mahomes Reacts To National Championship Game Injury

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To His Devastating National Championship Game Injury

In the second quarter of Alabama’s national championship game against Georgia on Monday, wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with an apparent knee injury.

Williams attempted to make a cut to wiggle past a defender after splitting the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense for a huge 40-yard gain.

When his left leg folded in on itself as he tried to make the move, he stumbled and fell to the ground.

It was clear right away that Williams had sustained a serious non-contact injury.

Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, was dismayed by the outcome of the play and expressed his displeasure on social media.

