Patrick Mahomes Sends Raiders A Brutal Postgame Message

Patrick Mahomes has a direct message for the Raiders in his postgame message.

Last year, Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders celebrated a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs by driving their buses around Arrowhead Stadium.

This isn’t going to happen this year.

On Sunday afternoon, Kansas City defeated Las Vegas 48-9.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dominated from the start, and the game was never close.

Mahomes had a direct message for the Raiders after the game.

“I know [the Raiders]did bus laps around [Arrowhead Stadium] last time, so we definitely wanted to make sure we were winning this time,” Mahomes said to CBS.

This time, the Chiefs’ victory was clearly personal.

Patrick Mahomes Has Blunt Postgame Message For Raiders

Patrick Mahomes Has Blunt Postgame Message For Raiders

“I know last time, [the Raiders]were doing bus laps around [Arrowhead Stadium] so we definitely wanted to make sure we were winning this time.” Patrick Mahomes joins @EvanWashburn after the @Chiefs win. pic.twitter.com/k4Wq1zSBu3 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 12, 2021