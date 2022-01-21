Patrick Roberts, a forgotten Man City player, has signed a permanent deal with Sunderland after only making ONE appearance in seven years.

Patrick Roberts, a forgotten Man City player, has signed a permanent deal with Sunderland after only making ONE appearance in the last seven years.

SUNDERLAND have signed Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on a six-month loan deal.

The League One Black Cats can extend it in a deal worth up to £3 million at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old winger has left the Citizens after seven years and eight loan spells, the most recent of which was with Troyes in France.

“I can’t wait to get started,” Roberts, who is available to face Portsmouth on Saturday, said.

I went to the Sheffield Wednesday game a few weeks ago to get a feel for the club, and it was fantastic to watch – and something I wanted to be a part of.

“Every matchday, the fans expect you to perform well and work hard, and that pressure and expectation is something I thrive on.”

“All I want to do is do well for the people who believe in me and return Sunderland to their rightful place.”

Between 2016 and 2018, Roberts was on loan at Celtic, where he won three titles in 30 months.

“This is an amazing opportunity – for him and the club – to give him the love he requires at a level where we believe he can excel and then come with us to the next level,” said Wearsiders boss Lee Johnson.

“He thrives on big occasions, and the beauty of Sunderland is that there’s one every three days.”

We hope he will make this his home for a long time.”

