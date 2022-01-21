Patrick Roberts, a forgotten Man City player, has signed a permanent deal with Sunderland after only making ONE appearance in the previous seven years.

SUNDERLAND have signed Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on a six-month loan deal.

The League One Black Cats can extend it in a deal worth up to £3 million at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old winger leaves City after seven years and EIGHT loan spells, the most recent of which was with Troyes in France.

“I can’t wait to get going,” Roberts, who is available to face Portsmouth on Saturday, said.

“I went to the Sheffield Wednesday game a few weeks ago to get a feel for the club, and it was fantastic to watch.”

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

“Every matchday, the fans expect you to perform well and work hard, and that pressure and expectation is something I thrive on.”

“All I want to do is do well for the people who support me and return Sunderland to their rightful place.”

Between 2016 and 2018, Roberts was on loan at Celtic for 30 months, winning three titles.

“This is an amazing opportunity – for him and the club – to give him the love he requires at a level where we believe he can excel and then come with us to the next level,” said Wearsiders manager Lee Johnson.

“He thrives on big occasions, and the beauty of Sunderland is that there’s one every three days.”

“We hope he will make this his permanent residence.”

