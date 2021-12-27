Patrick Vieira, a former Arsenal player who is now the manager of Crystal Palace, wants the Africa Cup of Nations to be treated with more respect.

PATRICK VIEIRA believes that the Africa Cup of Nations should be given more’respect.’

A number of Premier League players are expected to compete in the tournament next month.

Some Premier League bosses, particularly Jurgen Klopp, have been enraged by this.

On the other hand, Vieira has no objections to his players attending the tournament.

“I respect and understand players’ desire to represent their country, so I will never prevent any player from participating in the Africa Cup of Nations,” the Senegalese-born former Arsenal star said.

“I believe that the competition should be treated with more respect, as it is on par with the European Championships.”

Cheikhou Kouyate, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, and Wilfried Zaha will be unavailable for Vieira during the tournament.

He’s also challenged European journalists to devote more coverage to Africa’s big event.

“It might be important for you guys to cover the Africa Cup of Nations a little bit more,” the 45-year-old continued, “and to go to Africa and interview people to truly understand what it means for each and every one of them.”

“I don’t think anyone would understand if (Sadio) Mane or Cheikou Kouyate didn’t play for Senegal.”

“I believe that if that competition was covered more widely, more people would realize how critical it is for the African continent.”

"I've heard that so many times that there's no international break until March," Klopp, 54, enraged a number of people last month when he said,

“I just wanted to mention that there’s a small tournament in Africa in January, and I believe Asia is playing games as well, as well as South America, which is fantastic, and I can’t wait.”

"It's not even close to the idea in my head that I want to talk about Afcon as a small tournament, or Africa as a small continent," the German later clarified.

