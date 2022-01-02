Patrick Vieira, the enraged Crystal Palace manager, was booked AFTER the West Ham game for ranting at officials.

Watch Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira get booked for yelling at officials AFTER the West Ham game.

After his side’s 3-2 defeat to West Ham, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was BOOKED for yelling at the match officials.

The Eagles manager watched his side lose 3-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday, with West Ham taking the lead in the first half before a spirited comeback from the hosts in the second.

After losing his cool with the referee, Patrick Vieira receives a full-time booking pic.twitter.comSRlwpx1DE7

Vieira, however, was not a happy man after the final whistle.

Vieira stormed the field after taking issue with a decision made by referee Darren England and unleashed a barrage of angry words at the official.

England, on the other hand, showed no signs of being intimidated as David Moyes’ Hammers celebrated their derby victory.

He then produced a yellow card for Vieira before noting the decision in his notebook.

Vieira continued his tirade despite the warning before Palace captain Joel Ward dragged him away.

Some fans speculated that the ex-Arsenal striker’s rage stemmed from a contentious VAR penalty decision that put West Ham 3-0 up just before halftime.

Vieira, however, insisted after the game that his emotions had nothing to do with the game-winning penalty kick.

And the Frenchman added that whatever he said to England would be kept between the two of them.

“I think [the penalty]is a ref’s decision, and from where I was, it was difficult to say if it was a penalty at first,” Vieira explained.

“I saw it afterward and believe it was a penalty,” says the player.

“There is nothing more to say about [the booking], it was something between the ref and myself.”

“That’s between the ref and myself once more.”

I’ve been assigned to it, and I’ll take it.”

