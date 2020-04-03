Patrik Schick considers Premier League move after impressing for RB Leipzig

Patrik Schick is eyeing up a move to the Premier League after impressing for RB Leipzig this season.

The 24-year-old forward, on loan from Roma, joined the Bundesliga side in September on a season-long deal.

Schick has now revealed his intentions to move to England after helping Leipzig knock Tottenham out of the Champions League in February.

‘When I left the Czech Republic, my dream was to play in Italy and I achieved that,’ he told iSport.cz. ‘Now, I feel very attracted to England, to be honest.

‘Leipzig was absolutely the right choice for my career. I had also talked to Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke here in Germany.

‘In England, there were Everton and Crystal Palace, plus Valencia in Spain.

‘I just felt that Leipzig wanted me more, and I was also attracted to the playing style of coach Julian Nagelsmann. I am sure that I made the right choice.’

The Czech Republic international has scored seven goals in 19 appearances this campaign and has set up three goals for his Leipzig team-mates.

Leipzig have a clause in Schick’s contract which means they can make the deal permanent for £27million if they qualify for the Champions League.

Time will tell whether Schick will extend his loan deal beyond June when it is supposed to expire should the Bundesliga season finish after then.