Patriots agree to the terms with Dalton Keene and only leave a selection without signature

The patriots have drawn in 10 players. You agreed to nine.

The latest is Dalton Keene from round three, a close end to Virginia Tech. Keene reached agreement on his contract on Monday, Field Yates reports from ESPN.

Second Round Security Kyle Dugger is the only unsigned patriot election.

Keene, who started 38 games in a row for the Hokies, works as a versatile H-Back.

Promotions

In three college seasons, he made 59 catches for 748 yards and eight touchdowns.

That includes 21 receptions for 240 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games in 2019.

Patriots agree to the terms with Dalton Keene, leaving only a selection without a signature that was originally published in Pro Football Talk