Patriots veteran admits he was “shocked” by the Bills’ performance.

Think the New England Patriots’ run-heavy game plan stunned only the Buffalo Bills’ fans and analysts on Monday night? Think again.

Veteran Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy admitted this week on “Green Light with Chris Long” that he was surprised to see his team attempt only three passes in a 14-10 win over the Bills.

The total was the lowest by an NFL team in nearly four decades, and the second-lowest since the 1970 merger.

On Monday night, the winds at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo swirled all night, forcing New England to rely on its ground game.

Even so, no one could have predicted that they would be so obsessed with running.

The Patriots had no reason to change their strategy after taking an early 8-0 lead on a long touchdown run by Damien Harris.

“That eight-point lead right away was a game-changer,” Van Noy said, “because eight points in a game like that when it’s that windy is a lot.”

“You put the pressure on them to go for two if they score.”

And they chose not to (following Buffalo’s first-quarter touchdown), which was unexpected.

But that’s a lot of pressure right away, and I, like everyone else, was surprised that we only threw the ball three times.”

The Patriots improved to 9-4 on the season with their seventh consecutive victory.

They are currently ranked No.

AFC No. 1 seed

