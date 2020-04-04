Patxi Otamendi: “The Federation has a problem choosing the outcome it will not be fair to everyone”

The last game played by the Palamós, third classified in Primera Catalana and with real options for promotion, was on Sunday, March 8 in the field of Sabadell North. The result, before the crisis caused by the coronavirus, which left everything paralyzed, an exciting 0-4, which fired the options of the team at the top. A few days later, the Catalan Football Federation had to suspend the competition as a precautionary measure. During the confinement, club president Patxi Otamendi asks for “health and patience” to overcome a situation that “leaves football and sports in the background”.

How does the confinement carry it?

On a personal level, well. Familiar, too. A little loaded to spend so many hours together because we weren’t used to it. We do activities together and with those relatives we do not see, we try to maintain contact through the mobile phone.

What is the current situation of the club and what message has been transferred to the squad?

The day before the confinement was decreed, we told the players that we were all aware of the situation and that we would all pull it off. We are sure we will get out of it and the players, as good professionals, have a specific training plan in case they play again. We told them all to be calm. When this is over, we will sit down and see what can and cannot be done.

In economic terms, how does this crisis affect the Palamós?

If the Primera and Champions League teams are making cuts, just imagine what this crisis is for a modest club like ours! Under normal conditions, it is very difficult to generate revenue in Primera Catalana. Now, so much more so that sponsors will be out of combat. As usual, it will be difficult for all of us to get up. The MIC was now approaching, which was a very important game for the club. It has been canceled and will have a direct impact on our budget. We will all have to come to terms with each other, because this is a topic that surpasses us.

Will modest football be deadly?

Obviously yes. In modest football, sponsorship is a very important game and it will end up having a lot of room for maneuver. Complicated times come at all levels and when all this happens, if there cannot be ten, there will be five. Everything will have to be put back together again because I think the numbers moving to Primera Catalana were not very rational.

Should the league end as it stands or should it resume when possible?

If you choose to finish it as it is now, Palamós will not arrive where you wanted to go. I do not know what would be most fair for one thing or the other to be decided, it is difficult for there to be justice for all. An unfinished competition cannot be called good, and running games on Wednesdays and Sundays is also difficult. I think the Federation now has a tricky problem to solve so doing what it does will not be entirely fair. But I think right now this is in the background because the priority is to make this situation happen as soon as possible, for the people to recover, to return to normal and with patience, understanding and patience.