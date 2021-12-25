Paul Canoville recommends Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah for a future England role, praising his desire to keep learning.

Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea has been praised for his desire to keep learning, with Paul Canoville recommending him for a future England role.

The 22-year-old returned from a loan spell with Lorient in France with the goal of impressing Thomas Tuchel.

He continued to impress during pre-season, making appearances on a regular basis.

Chalobah’s key role in Chelsea’s Super Cup victory over Villarreal solidified his place in Tuchel’s first-team plans for the season.

With 17 appearances under his belt this season, including a Champions League goal against Juventus, Chelsea’s first black player, Canoville, believes the ‘humble’ Chalobah will only improve.

“[Chalobah’s] a very humble guy, very honoured,” Canoville told SunSport exclusively.

“It’s a project to teach the young players how to play and act like the first team.”

“They’ve picked up on that.

“They understand the system as soon as they walk in, and that’s what makes them gel, that’s what makes them not look out of place – they look like they’ve been there for how long.”

“Trevoh, he’s incredible.”

So down-to-earth… focused on family.

“He was given the opportunity, and he took it.”

“Any young player wants to be in that first-team, and once he is in that first-team, he has to take his chances, and Trevoh has done just that.”

“The main thing is that he’s still willing to learn, and he’ll keep doing that.”

“He’s surrounded by great experts who will continue to educate him.”

Chalobah has shown his versatility by playing in a variety of positions, most notably as part of Tuchel’s back three or in midfield.

Southgate is likely to be interested in the former.

When his young Three Lions face prestigious opposition, England’s manager prefers to use a back three.

During England’s run to the Euro 2020 final, Southgate switched from a 4-2-3-1 to a 3-4-3 on two occasions.

It was successful against Germany in the Round of 16, but failed to do so against Italy in the Wembley final.

Chalobah will have a future in the England national team, according to Canoville, who believes the youngster will seize the opportunity with both hands.

If he plays for the Three Lions, he will be following in the footsteps of his older brother Nathaniel, who played for England last year.

“You know what, that in itself will be an achievement for him in his career,” the former Blues star exclaimed.

“I admire Southgate’s willingness to give those people a chance at such a young age.”

