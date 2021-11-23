Paul Finebaum has a novel theory about Dan Mullen’s dismissal.

Steve Spurrier, according to Paul Finebaum, was a key figure in Florida’s decision to fire Dan Mullen over the weekend.

Finebaum discussed his theory on Spurrier and Mullen during the ESPN College Football Podcast on Monday.

Spurrier was never a fan of Mullen, according to the longtime SEC analyst, and he may have pulled a few strings behind the scenes to get the Gators to move.

“This is merely my hypothesis, and Steve is free to refute it tomorrow.”

Finebaum said, “I believe Spurrier was involved in this,” as transcribed by Saturday Down South.

Scott Stricklin (Florida AD) lives across the street from Steve Spurrier.

Spurrier is always in the (press) box with Stricklin, and the two are close friends.

“The party’s Spurrier wing had had enough of Dan Mullen.

They didn’t like his demeanor, and they didn’t like his eccentricities.

They didn’t like the way he publicly chastised assistant coaches.

And it irritated them to no end.

That’s all I’ve got to say about it.

I’m not saying Steve Spurrier fired the shot, but I seriously doubt it was made without his approval.”

If Steve Spurrier was involved in Dan Mullen’s firing, he’ll almost certainly be involved in Florida’s next hire.

The Gators should be able to entice a top recruit.

Florida is well-positioned for success and is only a year or two away from contending for the SEC championship.

If Finebaum’s theory is correct, Spurrier’s voice could be crucial in Florida’s hiring process.

