Paul Finebaum Has Decided on His Number One.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t changing his mind about Alabama being the best team in the country heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum said he’s still optimistic about the Tide, despite notable draft losses and transfers.

“I don’t think [my opinion]has changed in the least…” said Finebaum.

“Alabama will most likely start the next season as the No. 1 team in the country.

They should be number one in the country.”

He explained, “It starts at quarterback.”

“It goes to the best offensive player in the country, the best coach in the country, and a lot of young players who I believe will step up next year,” he says.

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season