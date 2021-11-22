Paul Finebaum is ‘wary’ of one of the major coaching candidates.

Paul Finebaum is ‘wary’ of one of the top coaching candidates.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t sold on any of the candidates for the vacant coaching position at Florida.

There have been rumors that Louisiana head coach Billy Napier could replace Dan Mullen since his firing.

Finebaum, on the other hand, is leery.

“I’m suspicious of one thing — why was Billy Napier the first name mentioned in connection with this job?” the podcast host inquired.

“I have a tendency to overthink things, but I also understand how agents operate, so I’ll just leave it at that.”

“I believe it means his agents are pressuring him to take that job and informing someone in Florida that if they want him, they only have about 12 hours to seal the deal.”

Due to his SEC ties, Napier’s name had been circulating.

Before taking his current position, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ coach worked for Alabama’s Nick Saban and reportedly turned down HC offers from Mississippi State and South Carolina.

The Gators have lost their last 11 games.

Florida will conduct a nationwide coaching search in the hopes of finding the school’s next Urban Meyer, despite a 2-9 record during that time period.

Barack Obama was in his first year in office when the Florida Gators won their first national championship, and Flo Rida’s “Low” was at the top of the charts.

To put it another way, it’s been a long time.

