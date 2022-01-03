Paul Finebaum Predicts The National Championship Of The College Football Playoff

Alabama dismantled Kirby Smart’s Georgia team in the SEC Championship just a month ago.

With a College Football Playoff title on the line, the two conference rivals will meet once more.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum previewed the national title match on Monday.

Finebaum told the WJOX hosts during a radio appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” that this game will be different.

However, he still believes there is a significant coaching gap.

